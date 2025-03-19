Left Menu

Temporary Truce Amid Tensions: Trump and Putin's Tentative Energy Ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a temporary halt on attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, albeit not a full ceasefire, after discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. While Ukraine supports the limited truce, experts suggest Putin's move is strategic, with ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 07:38 IST
In a high-stakes conversation between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader consented to pause attacks on Ukrainian energy sites but avoided full commitment to a lasting ceasefire. The dialogue also touched on potential peace strategies in the region.

The discussions mark an attempt by Trump to mediate in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, but the limited agreement on energy infrastructure leaves much unresolved. While Ukraine agreed to the terms, Putin's actions may be a tactic to gain time as military tensions persist.

The developments highlight the challenges in achieving a comprehensive peace, amid speculation about Russia's broader strategic aims in the conflict. The White House remains hopeful that the energy truce could pave the way for more extensive negotiations.

