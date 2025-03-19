Temporary Truce Amid Tensions: Trump and Putin's Tentative Energy Ceasefire
Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a temporary halt on attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, albeit not a full ceasefire, after discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. While Ukraine supports the limited truce, experts suggest Putin's move is strategic, with ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.
In a high-stakes conversation between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader consented to pause attacks on Ukrainian energy sites but avoided full commitment to a lasting ceasefire. The dialogue also touched on potential peace strategies in the region.
The discussions mark an attempt by Trump to mediate in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, but the limited agreement on energy infrastructure leaves much unresolved. While Ukraine agreed to the terms, Putin's actions may be a tactic to gain time as military tensions persist.
The developments highlight the challenges in achieving a comprehensive peace, amid speculation about Russia's broader strategic aims in the conflict. The White House remains hopeful that the energy truce could pave the way for more extensive negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
