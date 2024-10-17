Nayab Singh Saini: Haryana's Chief Ministerial Triumph

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time at a high-profile ceremony in Panchkula on Thursday. The event will see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders, and NDA allies.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya is set to administer the oath to Saini. The ceremony will likely include the swearing-in of other ministers in Saini's cabinet, given Haryana's allowance of a maximum of 14 ministers.

Saini's elevation follows a strategic move by the BJP to replace Manohar Lal Khattar, overcoming anti-incumbency and opposition challenges. His leadership led the party to a third consecutive term, securing 48 seats in the recent assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)