AAP Shifts Focus Solely to Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is prioritizing the Delhi Assembly elections, opting not to contest in Jharkhand and Maharashtra to avoid splitting anti-BJP votes. AAP is targeting strengthening the INDIA Bloc and fortifying its presence in Delhi ahead of the anticipated 2025 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:17 IST
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi and leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not participate in the upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections. The decision stems from a strategic choice to concentrate on the Delhi elections and avoid voter confusion that could split anti-BJP votes, according to party sources.

National General Secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak led a significant meeting on October 11, where preparations for the Delhi polls were discussed. The meeting involved state-to-booth level office bearers, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the organization's presence across Delhi.

Pathak stated that AAP is fully prepared for the forthcoming assembly elections. He warned against potential conspiracies by the BJP, urging focus on the party's agenda for Delhiites. AAP plans to build on its previous success, having secured 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

Party leader Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the lessons learned from the Haryana elections, advising party workers against overconfidence and stressing the importance of hard work as polls approach. The Delhi assembly elections are expected in early 2025.

Despite calls from the Maharashtra unit for electoral participation, party leadership is unlikely to give the go-ahead, reaffirming its commitment to concentrating resources and efforts on Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

