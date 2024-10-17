Pawar Comments on Haryana Polls Impact and Unveiling of Lady Justice Statue

Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP (SP), commented on the BJP's victory in the Haryana elections, asserting it will not influence the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He stressed the international importance of the Jammu and Kashmir polls' outcomes.

Discussing the recent unveiling of a new Lady of Justice statue at the Supreme Court, Pawar applauded Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, for providing fresh direction. He remarked that no one had previously considered making such changes.

Pawar also discussed the request to freeze the NCP (SP) party's symbol, which the Election Commission of India had declined, due to the unclear representation of the symbol in the registry. The party has since clarified and enlarged the symbol for future elections.

