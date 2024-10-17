Left Menu

Pawar Comments on Haryana Polls Impact and Unveiling of Lady Justice Statue

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar stated the BJP's Haryana win won't affect Maharashtra elections. He emphasized the global significance of Jammu and Kashmir polls. Discussing the new Supreme Court statue, he praised CJI D Y Chandrachud's initiative. He also addressed the party's symbol issue with the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:05 IST
Pawar Comments on Haryana Polls Impact and Unveiling of Lady Justice Statue
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP (SP), commented on the BJP's victory in the Haryana elections, asserting it will not influence the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He stressed the international importance of the Jammu and Kashmir polls' outcomes.

Discussing the recent unveiling of a new Lady of Justice statue at the Supreme Court, Pawar applauded Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, for providing fresh direction. He remarked that no one had previously considered making such changes.

Pawar also discussed the request to freeze the NCP (SP) party's symbol, which the Election Commission of India had declined, due to the unclear representation of the symbol in the registry. The party has since clarified and enlarged the symbol for future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

