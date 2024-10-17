Samajwadi Party Pushes for Stake in Maharashtra: Demands 12 Seats from Maha Vikas Aghadi

Amid ongoing negotiations among Maha Vikas Aghadi parties over seat allotment for Maharashtra assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party has staked its claim for 12 seats. Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra chief, Abu Azmi, told ANI that his social media post was a reminder of the ticking clock for finalizing seat distribution, rather than a sign of discontent.

Azmi noted that discussions predominantly involve Congress, NCP-SCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), leaving smaller parties waiting. He made a public appeal for a timely resolution, stressing his party's good relations with Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. "We just seek clarity and prompt action," Azmi stated, affirming his request for 12 seats.

The Samajwadi Party's demand comes as the Election Commission sets the Maharashtra assembly election date for November 20. With the unified Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Congress forming a coalition against the BJP-led Mahayuti, the upcoming elections promise to be critical for all stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)