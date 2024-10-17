Left Menu

Greetings from Puducherry: A Political Congratulation

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy congratulated Nayab Singh Saini for becoming the Chief Minister of Haryana. Rangasamy expressed satisfaction at BJP's continued governance in Haryana and extended his best wishes to Saini for a successful term, highlighting his anticipation of numerous achievements under Saini’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:17 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended his congratulations to Nayab Singh Saini, who was sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister.

Rangasamy praised the BJP's consistent governance in Haryana as it secured a third consecutive term, with Saini now assuming the role of the people's leader for the state.

Rangasamy, leading the AINRC-BJP coalition in Puducherry, anticipates substantial achievements under Saini's tenure, offering heartfelt congratulations and encouragement for a triumphant leadership ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

