Greetings from Puducherry: A Political Congratulation
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy congratulated Nayab Singh Saini for becoming the Chief Minister of Haryana. Rangasamy expressed satisfaction at BJP's continued governance in Haryana and extended his best wishes to Saini for a successful term, highlighting his anticipation of numerous achievements under Saini’s leadership.
In a significant political development, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended his congratulations to Nayab Singh Saini, who was sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister.
Rangasamy praised the BJP's consistent governance in Haryana as it secured a third consecutive term, with Saini now assuming the role of the people's leader for the state.
Rangasamy, leading the AINRC-BJP coalition in Puducherry, anticipates substantial achievements under Saini's tenure, offering heartfelt congratulations and encouragement for a triumphant leadership ahead.
