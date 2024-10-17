Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Haryana CM's Oath Ceremony

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to halt Nayab Singh Saini's swearing-in as Haryana Chief Minister, questioning the petition's legitimacy and warning costs. The ceremony proceeded with participation from notable leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst allegations of discrepancies in electronic voting machines during the assembly polls.

Updated: 17-10-2024 16:36 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to halt the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The court, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, deemed the plea unsubstantiated and threatened to impose costs on the petitioner.

The ceremony took place earlier that day in Panchkula, attended by prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath at Dussehra Grounds before numerous public and political figures.

The petitioner's counsel cited alleged issues with electronic voting machines during the Haryana assembly elections, but the court was not persuaded to delay the oath-taking, emphasizing the need to respect electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

