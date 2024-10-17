Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: MVA Unity in Question Amid CM Candidate Dilemma

Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, uncertainty looms over the unity of the MVA coalition. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat expressed doubts about MVA's cohesiveness. The coalition, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP, struggles to agree on a CM candidate, leading to potential 'friendly fights' in 50 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:46 IST
In the run-up to the Maharashtra polls, questions are being raised about the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat expressed skepticism regarding the alliance's unity, especially as coalition partners haven't reached a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate.

The shuffle has led to internal discussions within the MVA, with Congress and NCP members signaling different leadership intentions. This regime uncertainty bodes potential 'friendly competitions' in nearly 50 constituencies come election time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

