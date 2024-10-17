Party Shakeup: Congress Expels Sarin Amid Allegations
Congress has expelled digital media convenor P Sarin after he criticized the party's candidate choice for the Palakkad bypoll. Sarin announced support for the Left Democratic Front while alleging soft BJP relations within Congress. CPI(M) may consider Sarin for candidacy in Palakkad.
In a dramatic political shakeup, the Congress party expelled its digital media convenor, P Sarin, on Thursday, following his outspoken criticism of the party's choice for the Palakkad assembly bypoll candidate.
Sarin, who announced his intention to support the Left Democratic Front (LDF) during a press conference, accused top Congress leaders of having a covert understanding with the BJP, sparking controversy and reinforcing tensions within the party.
The CPI(M) leadership is reportedly considering Sarin as a potential candidate for Palakkad, further complicating the political landscape as the party deliberates its next move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
