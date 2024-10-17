Party Shakeup: Congress Expels Sarin Amid Allegations

In a dramatic political shakeup, the Congress party expelled its digital media convenor, P Sarin, on Thursday, following his outspoken criticism of the party's choice for the Palakkad assembly bypoll candidate.

Sarin, who announced his intention to support the Left Democratic Front (LDF) during a press conference, accused top Congress leaders of having a covert understanding with the BJP, sparking controversy and reinforcing tensions within the party.

The CPI(M) leadership is reportedly considering Sarin as a potential candidate for Palakkad, further complicating the political landscape as the party deliberates its next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)