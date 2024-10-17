Left Menu

Party Shakeup: Congress Expels Sarin Amid Allegations

Congress has expelled digital media convenor P Sarin after he criticized the party's candidate choice for the Palakkad bypoll. Sarin announced support for the Left Democratic Front while alleging soft BJP relations within Congress. CPI(M) may consider Sarin for candidacy in Palakkad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:24 IST
Party Shakeup: Congress Expels Sarin Amid Allegations
Sarin
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political shakeup, the Congress party expelled its digital media convenor, P Sarin, on Thursday, following his outspoken criticism of the party's choice for the Palakkad assembly bypoll candidate.

Sarin, who announced his intention to support the Left Democratic Front (LDF) during a press conference, accused top Congress leaders of having a covert understanding with the BJP, sparking controversy and reinforcing tensions within the party.

The CPI(M) leadership is reportedly considering Sarin as a potential candidate for Palakkad, further complicating the political landscape as the party deliberates its next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024