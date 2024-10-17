Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini commenced his second term as Haryana's Chief Minister, prioritizing good governance and equality. During the swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders, Saini acknowledged the public's mandate. The BJP secured a third term in Haryana, winning 48 of the 90 assembly seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:24 IST
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini has officially begun his second term as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The ceremony, held in Panchkula, saw the attendance of top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent BJP figures, marking a significant political event for the state.

Saini expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana via a post on X, highlighting their support for continuous state development. He emphasized his government's commitment to good governance, equality, and the welfare of the poor, thanking Modi for his inspirational leadership.

The BJP has achieved an impressive milestone by securing a third consecutive term in the Haryana Assembly elections, winning 48 seats. Several MLAs and ministers, including independents supporting the party, also took their oaths, signaling strong political stability for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024