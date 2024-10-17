Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini has officially begun his second term as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The ceremony, held in Panchkula, saw the attendance of top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent BJP figures, marking a significant political event for the state.

Saini expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana via a post on X, highlighting their support for continuous state development. He emphasized his government's commitment to good governance, equality, and the welfare of the poor, thanking Modi for his inspirational leadership.

The BJP has achieved an impressive milestone by securing a third consecutive term in the Haryana Assembly elections, winning 48 seats. Several MLAs and ministers, including independents supporting the party, also took their oaths, signaling strong political stability for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)