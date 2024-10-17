Nayab Singh Saini's Rise: The Dark Horse Powering BJP's Haryana Triumph

Nayab Singh Saini has been catapulted into the limelight as the new chief minister of Haryana following the BJP's significant win in the state assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony, which occurred amidst much fanfare, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA stalwarts, marking a considerable victory for the party.

With thousands gathering to witness Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administer the oath, Saini, a low-profile OBC leader, pledged to lead with vigor for good governance and welfare. His unexpected election triumph defied predictions, deposing previous chief minister M L Khattar in a strategic political shift anticipated to impact upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Supported by NDA allies, BJP's cabinet for Haryana features a diverse mix of leaders and emphasizes inclusive representation across castes and regions. This victory is seen as a testament to PM Modi's influence and BJP leadership, reinforcing party ambitions against rival alliances in the forthcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)