Akhilesh Yadav's Maharashtra Mission: Strengthening the INDIA Bloc

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party President, plans to visit Maharashtra to secure more seats for the upcoming Assembly elections as part of the INDIA bloc. The bloc aims to challenge the BJP-led NDA. In 2019, the Samajwadi Party contested seven seats in Maharashtra, winning two. Elections are set for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:49 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  Country:
  India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav announced his plans to visit Maharashtra in a bid to secure additional seats for his party in the forthcoming Assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, aims to challenge the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on November 20.

The Maharashtra Assembly, comprising 288 members, will hold its elections in a single phase, with results expected by November 23. Yadav's party is pushing for a more influential role within the INDIA bloc, which includes strategic partners like the Shiv Sena-UBT and the Nationalist Congress Party.

In the 2019 elections, the Samajwadi Party contested seven seats in Maharashtra, emerging victorious in two but losing deposits in five others. Yadav, who recently attended the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir, describes unity within the INDIA bloc as paramount to taking on the BJP effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

