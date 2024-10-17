Left Menu

Justice Demanded for Baba Siddique: A Family's Call Against Politicization

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique seeks justice for his father, Baba Siddique, after his tragic death in Mumbai. Zeeshan urges for the incident not to be politicized and highlights his father's dedication to helping the poor. Baba Siddique was recently a part of NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:28 IST
Justice Demanded for Baba Siddique: A Family's Call Against Politicization
Zeeshan Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt appeal, Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday urged for the killing of his father, NCP leader Baba Siddique, not to be politicized.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was tragically shot in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai, succumbing to his injuries shortly afterwards at Lilavati Hospital.

In a social media post, Zeeshan stated, "Today, my family is broken, but his death must not be politicized and must not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!"

(With inputs from agencies.)

