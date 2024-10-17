Justice Demanded for Baba Siddique: A Family's Call Against Politicization

In a heartfelt appeal, Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday urged for the killing of his father, NCP leader Baba Siddique, not to be politicized.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was tragically shot in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai, succumbing to his injuries shortly afterwards at Lilavati Hospital.

In a social media post, Zeeshan stated, "Today, my family is broken, but his death must not be politicized and must not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!"

(With inputs from agencies.)