Political Turmoil: Congress Versus BJP in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Bina city, police deployed water cannons to abort a Congress protest at MLA Nirmala Sapre's residence and office. The peaceful demonstration reflects ongoing political tensions.

MLA Nirmala Sapre's political allegiance remains in question. While she joined BJP on May 5, she recently contradicted her own move, a development that Congress aims to exploit by seeking her disqualification.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP allies face scrutiny as the assembly speaker prepares to make a pivotal decision. Both parties await the October 21 hearing with anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)