Political Turmoil: Congress Versus BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Congress workers clashed with police in Madhya Pradesh over MLA Nirmala Sapre's alleged defection to BJP. Initially joining BJP on May 5, Sapre now denies switching allegiance. The Congress demands her disqualification. The assembly speaker is set to make a decision after hearing arguments on October 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Bina city, police deployed water cannons to abort a Congress protest at MLA Nirmala Sapre's residence and office. The peaceful demonstration reflects ongoing political tensions.

MLA Nirmala Sapre's political allegiance remains in question. While she joined BJP on May 5, she recently contradicted her own move, a development that Congress aims to exploit by seeking her disqualification.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP allies face scrutiny as the assembly speaker prepares to make a pivotal decision. Both parties await the October 21 hearing with anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

