NDA's Commitment to National Progress and Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the National Democratic Alliance's commitment to national progress and empowerment of the marginalized. This followed a meeting with NDA leaders and the swearing-in of Haryana's new CM. Discussions centered on governance improvement ahead of elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the National Democratic Alliance's commitment to pushing national progress and uplifting the marginalized in his address on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting with NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs, Modi highlighted the alliance's focus on governance following the swearing-in of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

In attendance were senior Union ministers, as the alliance strategizes to leverage its victory in Haryana for upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

