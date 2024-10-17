Left Menu

Resuming Progress: Kejriwal's Return Sparks Delhi's Revival

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced the resumption of government work following Arvind Kejriwal's release from prison. Launching the 'Jan Sampark Yatra', AAP aims to reconnect with residents by distributing Kejriwal’s letter, which accuses the BJP of politically motivated actions and outlines challenges faced during his imprisonment.

Updated: 17-10-2024 21:25 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has restarted its governance initiatives in Delhi, according to Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who attributed this activation to the release of Arvind Kejriwal from jail.

Bharadwaj was speaking from Greater Kailash, where he launched the 'Jan Sampark Yatra', a campaign to deliver Kejriwal's message accusing the BJP of unjustly imprisoning him.

Kejriwal's letter, central to the campaign, claims his arrest halted progress in Delhi and endangers his life due to withheld insulin, alluded to as conspiratorial tactics by the BJP.

