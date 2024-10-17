Resuming Progress: Kejriwal's Return Sparks Delhi's Revival

The Aam Aadmi Party has restarted its governance initiatives in Delhi, according to Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who attributed this activation to the release of Arvind Kejriwal from jail.

Bharadwaj was speaking from Greater Kailash, where he launched the 'Jan Sampark Yatra', a campaign to deliver Kejriwal's message accusing the BJP of unjustly imprisoning him.

Kejriwal's letter, central to the campaign, claims his arrest halted progress in Delhi and endangers his life due to withheld insulin, alluded to as conspiratorial tactics by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)