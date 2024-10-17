Kenya's Political Drama: The Impeachment Saga of Deputy President Gachagua

Kenya's Senate is moving forward with impeachment hearings for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, despite his absence due to illness, as confirmed by his lawyer. Gachagua faces 11 charges, including allegations of disloyalty and controversial public statements.

Senators are set to vote on whether to oust Gachagua, a significant ally in President William Ruto's election win. Political observers suggest the proceedings could backfire on Ruto if perceived as politically motivated.

The National Assembly's prior vote to impeach Gachagua, citing accusations of financial misconduct and inciting ethnic hatred, has fueled public debate over the implications for Kenya's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)