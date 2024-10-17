Left Menu

Kenya's Political Drama: The Impeachment Saga of Deputy President Gachagua

Kenya's Senate is conducting impeachment hearings for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over alleged disloyalty and provocative remarks. Despite his absence due to illness, the proceedings continue. Political analysts suggest the process is politically motivated and could lead to public backlash against President Ruto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:58 IST
Kenya's Political Drama: The Impeachment Saga of Deputy President Gachagua

Kenya's Senate is moving forward with impeachment hearings for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, despite his absence due to illness, as confirmed by his lawyer. Gachagua faces 11 charges, including allegations of disloyalty and controversial public statements.

Senators are set to vote on whether to oust Gachagua, a significant ally in President William Ruto's election win. Political observers suggest the proceedings could backfire on Ruto if perceived as politically motivated.

The National Assembly's prior vote to impeach Gachagua, citing accusations of financial misconduct and inciting ethnic hatred, has fueled public debate over the implications for Kenya's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024