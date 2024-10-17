Left Menu

Malaysia's Groundbreaking Citizenship Law Reform Empowers Mothers

Malaysia has amended its constitution to allow women to confer nationality on children born overseas, marking a victory for gender equality. Previously, only fathers could automatically pass on citizenship. This change promises to transform lives, aligning Malaysia with global trends against discriminatory citizenship laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:01 IST
Malaysia's Groundbreaking Citizenship Law Reform Empowers Mothers

In a landmark decision, Malaysia's parliament has voted to amend the constitution, permitting women to pass their nationality to children born abroad. This move comes after a prolonged legal struggle spearheaded by a group of mothers challenging the government's current citizenship laws.

The decision is celebrated as a historic win for Malaysian mothers who, until now, were unable to confer citizenship to their overseas-born children—rights that were exclusively enjoyed by fathers. Campaigners believe the reform will inspire other nations to address gender biases in their own nationality laws.

Activists highlight the significant impact of this victory on families previously divided by nationality restrictions. While the law still awaits approval by the upper house, its implementation is seen as a turning point for binational families across Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024