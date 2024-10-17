Malaysia's Groundbreaking Citizenship Law Reform Empowers Mothers

In a landmark decision, Malaysia's parliament has voted to amend the constitution, permitting women to pass their nationality to children born abroad. This move comes after a prolonged legal struggle spearheaded by a group of mothers challenging the government's current citizenship laws.

The decision is celebrated as a historic win for Malaysian mothers who, until now, were unable to confer citizenship to their overseas-born children—rights that were exclusively enjoyed by fathers. Campaigners believe the reform will inspire other nations to address gender biases in their own nationality laws.

Activists highlight the significant impact of this victory on families previously divided by nationality restrictions. While the law still awaits approval by the upper house, its implementation is seen as a turning point for binational families across Malaysia.

