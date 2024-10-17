Left Menu

Israeli Forces Eliminate Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Israeli Foreign Minister announced that Israeli troops have killed Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. This significant move comes a year after Sinwar orchestrated an attack on Israel, igniting the current conflict. His death is hailed as a military victory by Israel, potentially reshaping Gaza's future dynamics.

Updated: 17-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:29 IST
Israeli troops in Gaza have successfully eliminated Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar, as confirmed by Israel's Foreign Minister.

Sinwar, listed as Israel's top wanted figure since the outbreak of conflict over a year ago, was instrumental in last year's attack on Israel. Despite no confirmation from Hamas about his death, Israel regards this as a significant military achievement.

Foreign Minister Katz described the operation as potentially transformative for Gaza, bringing hope for hostages' release and diminishing Hamas' and Iranian influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

