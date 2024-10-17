Israeli Forces Eliminate Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Israeli troops in Gaza have successfully eliminated Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar, as confirmed by Israel's Foreign Minister.

Sinwar, listed as Israel's top wanted figure since the outbreak of conflict over a year ago, was instrumental in last year's attack on Israel. Despite no confirmation from Hamas about his death, Israel regards this as a significant military achievement.

Foreign Minister Katz described the operation as potentially transformative for Gaza, bringing hope for hostages' release and diminishing Hamas' and Iranian influence.

