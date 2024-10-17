Left Menu

NATO Chief Reacts to Hamas Leader's Death

NATO chief Mark Rutte addressed the news of the reported death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, expressing his personal indifference to the loss. The confirmation came shortly after the news conference in Brussels, where Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz verified Sinwar's demise.

Updated: 17-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:32 IST
NATO chief Mark Rutte openly addressed the rumored killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a press conference in Brussels on Thursday. "If he has died, I personally will not miss him," Rutte stated, responding to the reports with a candid remark.

Just minutes after Rutte's statement, the news of Sinwar's death was confirmed by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, adding weight to the previous reports. The announcement came at a critical time as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

The confirmation by the Israeli Foreign Minister highlighted the ongoing complex political dynamics in the region, drawing international attention to the implications of Sinwar's death on future relations and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

