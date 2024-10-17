Nawaz Sharif Calls for a New Dawn in India-Pakistan Relations

In a significant diplomatic development, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need for India and Pakistan to transcend historical disputes and foster amicable relations. His comments came in the wake of Indian Foreign Minister's recent trip to Islamabad, marking the first such visit in nine years.

Sharif, speaking to Indian journalists, hailed the visit as an 'opening' and urged both sides to engage in positive dialogue. He expressed disappointment over the prolonged pause in bilateral relations and appealed for collaboration in trade, cricket, and communication.

The historical backdrop includes strained relations following terror attacks and Kashmir policy changes. Sharif suggests burying the past and tapping into mutual potential for progress, highlighting recent gestures by leaders as opportunities for reconciliation.

