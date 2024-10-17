CPI(M) Leader Removed Amid Controversy Following ADM's Death
CPI(M) leader P P Divya was removed from her position as Kannur District Panchayat President after being booked for abetment to suicide related to the death of former ADM Naveen Babu. Babu's death reportedly followed allegations of corruption made by Divya. The decision was announced by the CPI(M).
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, CPI(M) leader P P Divya was relieved from her role as Kannur District Panchayat President on Thursday, amidst controversy over the recent death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.
Divya was booked under an abetment to suicide charge, following allegations she levelled against Babu, which reportedly contributed to his suicide. Babu had been transferred to Pathanamthitta for the remaining months of his government service when the incident occurred.
The CPI(M) Kannur District Secretariat announced Divya's removal late Thursday. Additionally, advocate K K Ratnakumari was appointed as the new Panchayat President, marking a swift leadership change under the party's directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Time ripe for 'Parivartan' in Jharkhand to protect 'beti, mati, roti' and check corruption: PM Modi in Hazaribag.
Welfare schemes of JMM-led coalition govt in Jharkhand means of corruption: PM Modi in Hazaribag.
Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids: Kota Divisional Commissioner Under Scrutiny
New Corruption Charges Loom Over NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Former Singapore Minister Faces Historic Sentencing in Corruption Case