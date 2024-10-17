CPI(M) Leader Removed Amid Controversy Following ADM's Death

In a significant move, CPI(M) leader P P Divya was relieved from her role as Kannur District Panchayat President on Thursday, amidst controversy over the recent death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

Divya was booked under an abetment to suicide charge, following allegations she levelled against Babu, which reportedly contributed to his suicide. Babu had been transferred to Pathanamthitta for the remaining months of his government service when the incident occurred.

The CPI(M) Kannur District Secretariat announced Divya's removal late Thursday. Additionally, advocate K K Ratnakumari was appointed as the new Panchayat President, marking a swift leadership change under the party's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)