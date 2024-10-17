Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Removed Amid Controversy Following ADM's Death

CPI(M) leader P P Divya was removed from her position as Kannur District Panchayat President after being booked for abetment to suicide related to the death of former ADM Naveen Babu. Babu's death reportedly followed allegations of corruption made by Divya. The decision was announced by the CPI(M).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:54 IST
In a significant move, CPI(M) leader P P Divya was relieved from her role as Kannur District Panchayat President on Thursday, amidst controversy over the recent death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

Divya was booked under an abetment to suicide charge, following allegations she levelled against Babu, which reportedly contributed to his suicide. Babu had been transferred to Pathanamthitta for the remaining months of his government service when the incident occurred.

The CPI(M) Kannur District Secretariat announced Divya's removal late Thursday. Additionally, advocate K K Ratnakumari was appointed as the new Panchayat President, marking a swift leadership change under the party's directive.

