Jharkhand Politics: JMM Slams BJP's 20-Year Rule Amid Election Announcements

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji and CM Hemant Soren criticized BJP for ineffective governance over two decades, highlighting issues like human trafficking, lack of development, and loot of resources. As elections approach, Soren underscores JMM's efforts to uplift citizens through a suite of social welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:07 IST
JMM MP Mahua Maji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong rebuke to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji criticized the BJP on Thursday, stating that despite ruling Jharkhand for nearly two decades, the party failed to improve the lives of its people. "The BJP has had ample time—17 to 18 years—to positively impact Jharkhand but has done nothing significant," Maji asserted.

Maji further claimed that human trafficking surged under the BJP's double-engine government. "During their tenure, human trafficking increased, and the state has not even received the coal royalty due to it," she alleged. Maji commended Chief Minister Hemant Soren's efforts in addressing the state's challenges, highlighting the improvements already made under his leadership.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed Maji's sentiments by accusing BJP of plundering the state's resources for over 20 years. Soren said in a social media post that when he took office in December 2019, his aim was to restore Jharkhand's vitality, which the BJP had drained.

Marking 100 days since being re-elected as Chief Minister after his release from jail, Soren commended the work done under his administration. He pointed to various social welfare initiatives, such as the Maiya Samman Yojana and Phool Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan, aimed at uplifting Jharkhand's marginalized communities.

As the Election Commission announced upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Soren emphasized JMM's commitment to providing education, employment, and dignity for all citizens—citing decades of deprivation under BJP's rule. Jharkhand's 81-seat assembly is slated for elections on November 13 and 20, with results declared on November 23.

In Jharkhand, approximately 2.60 crore voters are eligible to vote, comprising 1.31 crore men and 1.29 crore women, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters. The electoral outcome could redefine the future course for the state's governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

