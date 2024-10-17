Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Set to Contest Wayanad Bypoll as Congress Confident of Victory
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, with confidence running high within the Congress. KC Venugopal expressed the party's optimism during a UDF meeting in Kozhikode. The Gandhi family maintains strong ties to Wayanad, with Rahul Gandhi having won the seat in 2019 and previously vacating it.
- Country:
- India
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has expressed strong confidence in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy for the Wayanad bypoll, emphasizing the eagerness of the constituency to have her as their parliamentary representative. Venugopal inaugurated a preparatory meeting with UDF leaders in Kozhikode, ramping up efforts for the impending election.
Announcing Priyanka Gandhi's candidature, Venugopal highlighted Wayanad's enduring ties with the Congress and Priyanka's deep connection to the region. This significant development follows Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat after also winning in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.
With the Wayanad polls scheduled for November 13, the political landscape is poised for intense activity. If successful, Priyanka Gandhi will become the third Gandhi family member in the current Parliament. Election results, including those from 47 assembly seats across 15 states, are expected on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP leader Ashok Tanwar joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh.
There would have been no Constitution if people like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Maharaj were not there: Rahul Gandhi.
Indian Constitution is manifestation of what Shivaji Maharaj stood for: Rahul Gandhi in Kolhapur.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveils statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.
Unity in Diversity: Shivaji's Legacy Reaffirmed by Rahul Gandhi