Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Set to Contest Wayanad Bypoll as Congress Confident of Victory

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has expressed strong confidence in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy for the Wayanad bypoll, emphasizing the eagerness of the constituency to have her as their parliamentary representative. Venugopal inaugurated a preparatory meeting with UDF leaders in Kozhikode, ramping up efforts for the impending election.

Announcing Priyanka Gandhi's candidature, Venugopal highlighted Wayanad's enduring ties with the Congress and Priyanka's deep connection to the region. This significant development follows Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat after also winning in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

With the Wayanad polls scheduled for November 13, the political landscape is poised for intense activity. If successful, Priyanka Gandhi will become the third Gandhi family member in the current Parliament. Election results, including those from 47 assembly seats across 15 states, are expected on November 23.

