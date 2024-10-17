'Bury the Past and Embrace the Future': Nawaz Sharif's Call for India-Pakistan Reconciliation
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif urges India and Pakistan to overcome historical grievances and foster better relations as neighbors. Sharif highlights recent visits by Indian officials as promising steps forward. He emphasizes the importance of trade, sporting ties, and diplomatic engagement for the future of both nations.
Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, called on India and Pakistan to move beyond historical animosities, advocating for peaceful coexistence as neighboring nations. This appeal comes after Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's trip to Islamabad, prompting hopes for renewed diplomatic ties.
Sharif praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise 2015 visit to Lahore as a significant gesture and expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing diplomatic impasse. He underscored the need for continuous dialogue between the two countries to mend relations.
Looking ahead, Sharif envisions enhanced trade links and resumed cricket matches between the countries. Recalling memorable moments like the Lahore Declaration and past prime ministerial visits, Sharif stresses the significance of fostering strong bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
