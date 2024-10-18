Sinwar's Demise: A New Dawn?

President Joe Biden announced Thursday the successful killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces, describing it as a 'good day' for Israel, the United States, and worldwide peace. He asserted that Sinwar's demise opens potential avenues for the release of Israeli hostages and the cessation of the Gaza conflict.

Drawing a parallel to the United States' reaction to Osama bin Laden's death, Biden highlighted Sinwar's crucial role in the October 7, 2023, assault on Israel and reiterated that terrorists can't evade justice forever. The President plans to confer with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to explore peace prospects following Sinwar's elimination.

Biden emphasized that Sinwar's absence could pave the way for peace in Gaza sans Hamas, potentially securing a brighter future for both Israelis and Palestinians. Moreover, he recognized the collaboration between US special operations forces and Israeli allies in the comprehensive operation, although Sinwar's death was attributed to Israeli execution.

