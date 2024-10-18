NDA Chiefs Chart Path for Progressive India

The National Democratic Alliance's Chief Ministers convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pledge a commitment to national progress. The meeting aimed to catalyze efforts toward empowering the poor and improving governance.

NDA leaders, including Union ministers, deliberated on strategies to fortify upcoming state elections, emphasizing good governance and economic initiatives. The significance of the Constitution was celebrated, with plans for 'Amrit Mahotsav' in 2025.

The gathering discussed resolutions focusing on societal welfare, environmental initiatives like the tree-planting campaign in honor of mothers, and reinforcing collective goals for a 'Viksit Bharat'. The session underscored the alliance's dedication to prosperity and inclusion under Modi's vision.

