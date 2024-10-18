NDA Chiefs Chart Path for Progressive India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the NDA CMs' Council Meeting, pledging national progress and empowerment for the underprivileged. Key discussions focused on governance, economic development, and the significance of the Constitution. Leaders committed to initiatives like 'TB mukt Bharat' and honored historical figures. The assembly highlighted unity and collaboration.
- Country:
- India
The National Democratic Alliance's Chief Ministers convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pledge a commitment to national progress. The meeting aimed to catalyze efforts toward empowering the poor and improving governance.
NDA leaders, including Union ministers, deliberated on strategies to fortify upcoming state elections, emphasizing good governance and economic initiatives. The significance of the Constitution was celebrated, with plans for 'Amrit Mahotsav' in 2025.
The gathering discussed resolutions focusing on societal welfare, environmental initiatives like the tree-planting campaign in honor of mothers, and reinforcing collective goals for a 'Viksit Bharat'. The session underscored the alliance's dedication to prosperity and inclusion under Modi's vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)