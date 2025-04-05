Left Menu

Navigating Empowerment: Women Set Sail for Historic Global Expedition

A team of 11 women officers from India's defense forces embarks on a groundbreaking sailing expedition around the world to showcase women's capabilities in sailing. After rigorous training, these women aim to become the first Tri-Services team to circumnavigate the globe, inspiring more women to chase their dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:36 IST
In a historic endeavor, 11 women officers from India's Tri-Services have embarked on a global sailing expedition, marking a significant milestone in women's empowerment within the military. This groundbreaking journey is set to demonstrate the capabilities of Indian women in sailing and challenge traditional gender roles.

The team, composed of army, navy, and air force officers, underwent extensive training at the Army Adventure Nodal Centre for Blue Water Sailing. Despite limited initial sailing experience, they developed comprehensive skills in navigation, meteorology, seamanship, and emergency response, preparing for the grueling demands of the Southern Ocean.

Embarking on the IASV TRIVENI, their mission is not only to set a world record but also to inspire a new generation of women to pursue ambitious goals. The officers aim to showcase the resilience and determination inherent in women, promoting the message that with perseverance, no horizon is too distant.

