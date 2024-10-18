Families Demand Trade Probe: China’s Role in U.S. Fentanyl Crisis

Families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses have submitted a petition to the U.S. Trade Representative's office, urging an inquiry into China's alleged involvement in the synthetic opioid crisis.

The petition, submitted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, seeks tariffs of at least $50 billion on Chinese goods, accusing China of failing to curb exports of chemicals that facilitate fentanyl production.

This plea comes as USTR reviews the petition while critics argue it's a unique method to address the crisis. The petition aligns with trade scrutiny as fentanyl's lethal impact is a prominent issue in the upcoming presidential election.

