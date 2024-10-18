Families Demand Trade Probe: China’s Role in U.S. Fentanyl Crisis
Families affected by fentanyl overdoses have petitioned the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate China's role in the opioid crisis, seeking trade sanctions including $50 billion tariffs. This move highlights growing concerns over China's export of fentanyl precursors, with significant economic and social impacts on the U.S.
Families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses have submitted a petition to the U.S. Trade Representative's office, urging an inquiry into China's alleged involvement in the synthetic opioid crisis.
The petition, submitted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, seeks tariffs of at least $50 billion on Chinese goods, accusing China of failing to curb exports of chemicals that facilitate fentanyl production.
This plea comes as USTR reviews the petition while critics argue it's a unique method to address the crisis. The petition aligns with trade scrutiny as fentanyl's lethal impact is a prominent issue in the upcoming presidential election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC transfers habeas corpus petition filed by father of two women in Madras HC to apex court.
121 Finance Acquires AcceptMyInvoice.com to Revolutionize Trade Credit
Delhi Police Revokes Restrictions Ahead of Festive Season Amid Supreme Court Petition
Trade Unions as Guardians of Labor Rights in Global Value Chains