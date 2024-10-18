Left Menu

Historic NDA Conclave: A Show of Trust and Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the largest gathering of non-Congress political leaders post-1975, highlighted strong governance and citizen trust. Attended by 17 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers, the conclave emphasized the NDA's transparent and effective governance, essential for India's progress and attracting investment.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, hailed the recent meeting of NDA leaders in Chandigarh as a historic gathering post-Emergency. He emphasized that the conclave reflected the deep connection his government maintains with the public, contrasting it with the previous UPA regime's engagement levels.

The conclave, attended by numerous chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from the BJP and allies, focused on governance and transparency as catalysts for investment in states under NDA rule. Modi stressed the significance of 'good governance,' highlighting the NDA's role in meeting citizens' aspirations since 2014.

BJP's recent electoral success in Haryana was underscored as a testament to the public's support for NDA policies. The conclave passed six resolutions, including celebrating India's Constitution and acknowledging lessons from the Emergency period, as the NDA prepares for upcoming electoral challenges.

Latest News

