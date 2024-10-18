Left Menu

Political Shifts in Kenya: Ruto Nominates New Deputy

Kenya's President William Ruto nominates Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as deputy after Senate impeached Rigathi Gachagua. Gachagua denied impeachment charges of constitutional violations and ethnic hatred. Kindiki, a former election running mate contender, faces parliamentary approval amid political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:55 IST
In a major political shift, Kenya's President William Ruto has appointed Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as his new deputy, following the Senate's decision to impeach Rigathi Gachagua. This nomination takes place amidst a backdrop of political unrest, requiring parliamentary approval.

Gachagua's impeachment was based on five of eleven charges, including serious constitutional violations and incitement of ethnic discord, accusations he strongly refutes as politically driven. He had been instrumental in Ruto's 2022 election victory but recently expressed feeling sidelined.

Kindiki, who was in the race to be Ruto's running mate, has been tasked to oversee the interior ministry, with oversight of police operations. Human rights organizations have critiqued police conduct during protests, but Kindiki maintains that lawfulness prevails in the government's actions.

