Race Begins: Rajasthan By-Elections Notification Released

The Election Commission of India has officially kicked off the by-election process for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan by issuing a formal notification, according to a senior official.

Nominations are open now and must be submitted by October 25, with a special note that nominations cannot be filed on Sunday, October 20, due to it being a public holiday.

The tentative schedule suggests that voting might occur on November 13, following necessary procedures, with the final vote count set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)