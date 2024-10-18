Race Begins: Rajasthan By-Elections Notification Released
The Election Commission of India has announced bypolls for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan. The nomination process has begun, closing on October 25, with scrutiny on October 28. Voting will be on November 13, and counting takes place on November 23.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has officially kicked off the by-election process for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan by issuing a formal notification, according to a senior official.
Nominations are open now and must be submitted by October 25, with a special note that nominations cannot be filed on Sunday, October 20, due to it being a public holiday.
The tentative schedule suggests that voting might occur on November 13, following necessary procedures, with the final vote count set for November 23.
