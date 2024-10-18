A Signal of Unity Amidst Conflict
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hopes for a ceasefire following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Speaking alongside U.S. President Joe Biden in Berlin, Scholz emphasized transatlantic unity, pledged support to Ukraine, and cautioned against NATO's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In a significant development on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could pave the way for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.
Chancellor Scholz made these remarks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Berlin. Scholz hailed President Biden's visit as a 'strong signal of transatlantic unity.'
During the conference, Scholz reiterated Germany's staunch support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. However, he warned that NATO should avoid direct participation in the war to prevent escalation.
