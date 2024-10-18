Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Blame Game in the Capital
The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated significantly, with political leaders engaging in a blame game. While Congress criticizes the Aam Aadmi Party, AAP blames neighboring state governments. BJP protests against Kejriwal's administration, accusing it of failing to address pollution despite big promises.
In the midst of Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis, Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday, alleging that the Delhi government is more focused on shifting blame to Haryana than addressing the issue. Khera highlighted the city's regression in air quality since previous improvements.
Responding to criticism, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the opposition of inaction, particularly the BJP governments in neighboring states and at the center. Rai explained the factors worsening pollution, such as decreasing wind speeds and dropping temperatures, while outlining a new strategy to tackle hotspots in a meeting at Delhi Secretariat.
Amidst the controversy, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla staged a protest at 'Smog Tower', accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of betraying promises to make the capital pollution-free. Highlighting the locked condition of the Rs 23-crore smog tower, he condemned the administration for worsening air quality, marking Delhi as a hazardous environment.
