Hamas Stands Firm Amid Leadership Loss
Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, confirmed the death of Yahya Sinwar, the group's leader. Al-Hayya emphasized that the group will not release Israeli hostages captured during an October attack until there is a ceasefire and withdrawal in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Yahya Sinwar, a key figure in Hamas, has been confirmed dead by senior leader Khalil al-Hayya. This news was delivered by al-Hayya in a public statement on Friday.
Despite this loss, Hamas remains resolute in its strategies regarding the Israeli hostages captured on October 7, 2023. Al-Hayya stated that these hostages would not be released until a ceasefire is achieved and Israel withdraws from Gaza.
The statement underscores Hamas's firm stance in the protracted conflict, signaling no immediate diplomatic resolution without significant concessions.
