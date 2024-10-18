Hamas Stands Firm Amid Leadership Loss

Yahya Sinwar, a key figure in Hamas, has been confirmed dead by senior leader Khalil al-Hayya. This news was delivered by al-Hayya in a public statement on Friday.

Despite this loss, Hamas remains resolute in its strategies regarding the Israeli hostages captured on October 7, 2023. Al-Hayya stated that these hostages would not be released until a ceasefire is achieved and Israel withdraws from Gaza.

The statement underscores Hamas's firm stance in the protracted conflict, signaling no immediate diplomatic resolution without significant concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)