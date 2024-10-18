Left Menu

Countdown to Crucial By-Elections in Uttar Pradesh

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for bye-elections in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, set for November 13. Nominations conclude on October 25, with scrutiny on October 28. The BJP has requested a delay due to Kartik Purnima festivities, which could impact voter turnout.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Election Commission of India has set the stage for bye-elections in nine assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, slated for November 13. The formal notification was released on Friday, with the nomination window closing on October 25 and scrutiny scheduled for October 28.

In a move to showcase its concern for voter accessibility, the BJP has approached the Election Commission with a request to defer the election date to November 20, citing the Kartik Purnima festival on November 15. The festival sees significant religious gatherings across the state, potentially hindering voter participation.

A delegation led by BJP state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla submitted the request, highlighting potential voter disenfranchisement. Bypolls will occur in seats previously under the Samajwadi Party, BJP, RLD, and NISHAD, with one seat's election postponed due to a pending court petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

