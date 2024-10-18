Left Menu

BRICS Open to New Members: Expanding Horizons

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the BRICS group is willing to accept new member countries without exclusion. Putin emphasized the significance of Russia-China cooperation for global stability. The forthcoming BRICS summit hosted by Putin will include discussions on expansion and current member countries' alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST
BRICS Open to New Members: Expanding Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the BRICS group is keen to expand its membership, welcoming new countries without exclusions.

Putin highlighted the crucial role of collaboration between Russia and China in fostering global stability.

The forthcoming BRICS summit in Russia, hosted by President Putin, will focus on expansion and strengthening ties among its diverse membership, now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, alongside founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024