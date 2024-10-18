BRICS Open to New Members: Expanding Horizons

In a statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the BRICS group is keen to expand its membership, welcoming new countries without exclusions.

Putin highlighted the crucial role of collaboration between Russia and China in fostering global stability.

The forthcoming BRICS summit in Russia, hosted by President Putin, will focus on expansion and strengthening ties among its diverse membership, now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, alongside founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

