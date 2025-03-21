Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Winpe Leadership Summit Paves Way for Gender Diversity in Investment

Winpe hosted the third edition of its Leadership Summit and Awards in Mumbai, focusing on gender diversity in the investment sector. With participation from top industry leaders, the event highlighted the persistent underrepresentation of women in leadership roles and recognized firms and individuals advocating for change.

The third edition of the Winpe Leadership Summit and Awards was successfully held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The event was a focal point for addressing the pressing need for greater gender diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the largely male-dominated private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) investment ecosystem.

A range of top industry leaders, including notable firms like Warburg Pincus, ChrysCapital, and British International Investment (BII), participated in the summit. These firms have been actively collaborating with Winpe for initiatives aimed at driving gender diversity and inclusion.

Despite improvements over the years, significant gaps still exist, particularly in leadership roles. Winpe aims to catalyze change through a holistic approach, as demonstrated by its leadership summit, which served as a forum to discuss barriers and foster commitments to measurable progress.

