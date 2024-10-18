Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLA's Viral Comment on Voter Incentives

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's speech has gained attention with claims of offering online payments to voters traveling to vote in their home constituency. Representing Kalamnuri in Hingoli district, Bangar's remarks have sparked discussions on social media, though the timing and location of the comment remain undisclosed.

A speech by Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar has become the center of controversy after going viral online. The video captures Bangar allegedly suggesting that voters residing outside his constituency will receive online payments if they return to cast their votes in their home region.

Bangar, affiliated with the ruling Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents the Kalamnuri assembly in the Hingoli district. The video quickly spread across social media platforms and has been aired by several regional news outlets.

Despite its wide circulation, details about the exact time and location of Bangar's statement remain unclear, prompting further inquiries and debates within the political sphere.

