Shiv Sena MLA's Viral Comment on Voter Incentives

A speech by Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar has become the center of controversy after going viral online. The video captures Bangar allegedly suggesting that voters residing outside his constituency will receive online payments if they return to cast their votes in their home region.

Bangar, affiliated with the ruling Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents the Kalamnuri assembly in the Hingoli district. The video quickly spread across social media platforms and has been aired by several regional news outlets.

Despite its wide circulation, details about the exact time and location of Bangar's statement remain unclear, prompting further inquiries and debates within the political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)