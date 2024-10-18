Hezbollah Enters New Phase, Netanyahu on Sinwar's Death
Hezbollah announces a new phase in its conflict against Israeli forces following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. While some hope for an end to the war, Israeli PM Netanyahu states the conflict is ongoing. US President Biden encourages Israel to pursue peace amid the unrest.
BEIRUT — In a significant development, Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group declared it is moving into a new phase of its fight against Israeli troops. This announcement follows the recent killing of Yahya Sinwar, a top Hamas figure, by Israeli forces in Gaza.
Sinwar's death, acknowledged by Hamas, marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing Middle East conflict. The killing of Sinwar, who played a crucial role in attacks against Israel, has sparked debates among global leaders about possible pathways to peace. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that the conflict is far from over.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has urged Israel to seize this opportunity to advance peace initiatives in the region. While applauding what he termed a moment of justice, Biden emphasized the need for future stability in Gaza without Hamas's presence.
