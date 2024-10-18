Putin's Potential G20 Summit Absence Sparks Diplomatic Debate

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday his potential non-attendance at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, citing concerns over disrupting the event's significant agenda.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, and Ukraine has encouraged Brazil to arrest him if he travels for the November 18-19 summit.

To circumvent the ICC's warrant, Putin suggested Russia could agree to a bilateral deal with Brazil should the need arise.

