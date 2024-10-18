Left Menu

Putin's Potential G20 Summit Absence Sparks Diplomatic Debate

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared his possible absence from the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil to avoid disrupting key discussions. Amidst international legal tensions, Moscow may send another representative. Brazil faces pressure from Ukraine to detain Putin if he attends, as the ICC has issued an arrest warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday his potential non-attendance at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, citing concerns over disrupting the event's significant agenda.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, and Ukraine has encouraged Brazil to arrest him if he travels for the November 18-19 summit.

To circumvent the ICC's warrant, Putin suggested Russia could agree to a bilateral deal with Brazil should the need arise.

