AIMIM Joins Forces for Uttar Pradesh By-Polls
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced the party's collaboration with Apna Dal-Kamerawadi for the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, contesting nine out of ten vacant seats. Additionally, AIMIM plans strategic participation in elections across Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Bihar, aiming to amplify their political presence.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi declared his party's partnership with Apna Dal-Kamerawadi for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. The alliance aims to contest nine seats, with specific strategies in place to determine their candidacies.
Owaisi stated the absence of elections for the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya due to a pending petition. The bypolls will take place in several districts, including Meerapur and Ghaziabad.
Looking ahead to other state elections, AIMIM dispatches representatives to strategize for the Jharkhand and Bihar polls. The party aims to increase its influence in Maharashtra by expanding its current representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
