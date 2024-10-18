BJP's Sweeping Victory in UP Sugarcane Elections
The BJP has won a majority in cooperative sugarcane development committee and sugar mill association elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party secured 148 out of 151 seats and all 25 sugar mill association seats. State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary attributed this success to the support of sugarcane farmers.
On Friday, the BJP declared a significant triumph in the cooperative sugarcane development committee and sugar mill association elections across Uttar Pradesh.
During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary announced the party's victory in 148 of the 151 cooperative sugarcane development committee seats.
Chaudhary highlighted that BJP's success in these elections reflects its commitment to sugarcane farmers and thanked them for their overwhelming support.
