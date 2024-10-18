BJP's Sweeping Victory in UP Sugarcane Elections

On Friday, the BJP declared a significant triumph in the cooperative sugarcane development committee and sugar mill association elections across Uttar Pradesh.

During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary announced the party's victory in 148 of the 151 cooperative sugarcane development committee seats.

Chaudhary highlighted that BJP's success in these elections reflects its commitment to sugarcane farmers and thanked them for their overwhelming support.

(With inputs from agencies.)