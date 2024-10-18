Left Menu

Chandrashekhar Bawankule Warns Against MVA: Advocates Double Engine Growth for Maharashtra

BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticizes the Maha Vikas Aghadi, warning of potential setbacks for the state if they take power. He promotes the current 'double engine' government model for swift development. Bawankule comments on internal party dynamics and upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Updated: 18-10-2024 23:09 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Maharashtra BJP chief, expressed concerns on Friday, suggesting the state would suffer under the Maha Vikas Aghadi's governance, alleging they would neglect central support.

He advocated for retaining the current government led by Eknath Shinde, describing it as a 'double engine' model crucial for the state's accelerated development.

Amidst the political dynamics involving alliances like the BJP-Shiv Sena and internal competition within the party, Bawankule dismissed rumors of dissent and affirmed a merit-based approach for candidacy ahead of the assembly polls.

