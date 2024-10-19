Tight Race in Michigan: Harris vs. Trump Campaign Heats Up
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump intensify their campaigns in the crucial battleground state of Michigan ahead of the November 5 presidential election. With 15 Electoral College votes at stake, both candidates are targeting key voter demographics, as recent polls indicate a neck-and-neck race.
In a critical stage of the U.S. presidential race, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are intensifying their campaigns in Michigan, a pivotal battleground state. With only 18 days until the election, the candidates are neck and neck, and their contrasting strategies reflect the high stakes of the race.
Former President Trump has scheduled appearances in Auburn Hills and Detroit, aiming to regain ground he lost in 2020 to President Biden. Meanwhile, Vice President Harris is canvassing through Grand Rapids and Lansing, focusing on appealing to Arab American, senior, and working-class voters.
Tensions rose as Trump disparaged Harris with baseless claims, while Harris questioned Trump's endurance for the presidency. Both aim to sway crucial demographics as they head into the final stretch, with Harris enlisting Michelle Obama for support in a bid to win over Republican and male voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
