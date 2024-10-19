Battle for Michigan: Harris and Trump Vie for Arab American Voters

In a crucial bid for votes, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have turned their attention to Arab American voters in Michigan. Both candidates are striving to secure this demographic in a battleground state pivotal to the upcoming presidential election.

Trump rallied support in Hamtramck, a Muslim-majority city, drawing attention to his stance on recent Middle East tensions. Harris, facing protests against US support of Israel, continues to underscore her commitment to resolving conflicts and promoting domestic issues, such as car manufacturing jobs in Michigan.

While Michigan remains a divided state, both candidates are making strategic moves to engage with critical voter blocs and secure potential endorsements, recognizing the state's role in determining the election outcome.

