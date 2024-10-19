Left Menu

Trump's Views on Yahya Sinwar's Death and Middle East Peace

Donald Trump suggests that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could ease peace efforts in Gaza. Sinwar was killed in an Israeli operation following an attack on Israel that escalated conflict. Trump plans to speak with Israeli PM Netanyahu and criticizes Biden's approach towards Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 02:08 IST
Donald Trump

On Friday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump remarked that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could simplify peace efforts in Gaza. Trump's statement came as he arrived in Detroit for campaign events, offering a perspective on Middle East peace prospects.

Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, was killed by an Israeli operation in Gaza's southern region. This attack, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and numerous hostages, reignited tensions in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump intends to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon.

While Trump praised Netanyahu's leadership, he criticized President Joe Biden's administration for its handling of Israeli relations. Despite Biden's continued support for Israel, Washington demanded improvements in Gaza's humanitarian conditions last week, threatening potential restrictions on U.S. military aid if changes are not made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

