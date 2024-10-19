Lebanese-Americans Endorse Kamala Harris Amid Middle East Conflict

On Friday, a group of prominent Lebanese Americans officially endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for the presidency. They acknowledged Harris's support for Lebanon during the ongoing conflict, which has resulted in over 2,350 Lebanese deaths and displaced more than 1.2 million individuals.

The endorsement includes notable figures such as former Congress members Donna Shalala and Toby Moffett, and ex-Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood. As some Arab Americans shift from the Democratic Party, citing dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's stance on Israel, the signatories remain committed to Harris's vision.

Organized by Ed Gabriel of the American Task Force on Lebanon, the endorsers stress Harris's contrasting position to her Republican competitor, Trump, whose campaign has yet to respond. Gabriel and his peers believe Harris's policies would facilitate much-needed reforms and prioritize a ceasefire to restore peace in Lebanon if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)