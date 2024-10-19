Guatemalan Journalist Jose Zamora Moves to House Arrest After Over 800 Days in Jail

A breakthrough development occurred on Friday when a Guatemalan judge approved house arrest for journalist Jose Zamora, who has been imprisoned for over 800 days.

Zamora, a prominent journalist known for founding the now-defunct elPeriodico newspaper, was arrested in July 2022 on money laundering charges. He argued his detainment was politically motivated due to his investigative work exposing government misdeeds.

In 2023, Zamora was sentenced to six years in prison, but an appeals court overturned the conviction, ordering a retrial for 2025. Judge Erick Garcia ruled that Zamora's preventative detention had surpassed reasonable limits, aligning with human rights criteria.

"House arrest has been ordered," Judge Garcia declared, adding that Zamora cannot leave the country without permission. "I am very satisfied," Zamora stated in response to the ruling.

In August, the United Nations cited a panel expert report, claiming Zamora's prison conditions could be deemed torture and urging authorities to resolve accusations of inhumane treatment.

