Harris and Trump Vie for Arab American Vote in Michigan
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are targeting Arab American voters in Michigan amidst a tight 2024 election race. Harris questioned Trump's physical fitness for office, while Trump claimed strong campaign stamina and sought support from disenchanted Democrats over U.S. policy on the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 08:24 IST
DETROIT/WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan - In a heated campaign push through Michigan, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump vied for the Arab American vote as the 2024 election approaches.
Harris raised doubts about Trump's physical endurance for the presidency, while Trump refuted the claims, asserting his energetic campaign trail presence.
Both candidates focused on Middle East peace prospects, with Trump seeking to win over voters disillusioned by Democratic policies towards the Gaza conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: A Complex Conflict in the Middle East
Biden Aims to Prevent Middle East All-Out War Amid Rising Tensions
Dollar Rides High Amid Rising Middle East Tensions and U.S. Economic Data
Biden Strives for Peace Amid Middle East Tensions: No 'All-Out War'
Nobel Peace Prize Faces Uncertain Future Amid Global Turmoil